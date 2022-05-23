Tim Anderson Tells Yankees Fans to 'Shut the F--k Up' After Home Run
Tim Anderson and New York Yankees fans went on quite a journey Sunday night. Yankees fans have mercilessly booed Anderson all night after his run-in with Josh Donaldson on Saturday. Now the Chicago White Sox shortstop has paid them back by blasting a three-run home run before yelling "everybody shut the f*** up" to the Yankee Stadium crowd.
Here's video of the home run and his reaction:
Well that was emphatic.
That three-run home run capped a five-run eighth inning for the White Sox and they wound up winning by a score of 5-0. They took two of three in the series after sweeping Sunday's doubleheader, and currently own bragging rights in this budding rivalry. Have to love some building MLB drama.