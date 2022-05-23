Tim Anderson Repeatedly Booed By Yankees Fans
Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson got into it on Saturday as the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees faced off. There were several incidents between the two and it appeared to be set off by Donaldson calling Anderson "Jackie." Well, Yankees fans are backing their man and went after the Chicago shortstop hard on Sunday.
Anderson was booed during his plate appearances. Here's video from the first time he stepped into the batter's box:
Benches cleared on Saturday and the two men had to be separated after several interactions on the bases, starting with the "Jackie" comment.
Donaldson claims he called Anderson "Jackie" because in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Anderson described himself as feeling like, "today's Jackie Robinson" because of the way he's trying to change MLB.
Anderson and his teammates didn't buy it, calling Donaldson's remarks racist. Yankees fans are backing Donaldson.