Tiki Barber Gets Emotional Defending the Giants and the Mara Family Against Allegations of Racism
The New York Giants have been rocked by Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL. One of Flores' allegations is that the Giants had decided to hire Brian Daboll as their next head coach three days before interviewing Flores. The implication being that Flores was a token interview to fulfill the diversity requirements in the NFL's Rooney Rule. Tiki Barber forcefully defended the Giants on Wednesday in a passionate statement.
Barber took to the air on Tiki and Tierney and defended the Giants' owners the Mara family against allegations of racism. Barber told co-host Brandon Tierney and the show's audience a story about Wellington Mara's final days and how he wanted Barber to visit him before he died. Barber was clearly emotional discussing the story and how welcoming the Mara family was.
The clip is below:
That's incredibly powerful. Clearly Tierney was impacted by it as well, as he later posted on Twitter: