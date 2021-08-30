Tigers Pitcher Miguel Del Pozo Takes Comebacker to the Chin
There was a scary moment during the Detroit Tigers' afternoon matchup against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon as Tigers reliever Miguel Del Pozo took a baseball to the chin off the bat of Minnesota's Max Kepler. Del Pozo was bleeding heavily but walked off under his own power and didn't seem to suffer anything serious.
That's real frightening stuff. Del Pozo was just recalled from Triple A this afternoon. He entered the game and was attempting to limit the Twins in the top of the ninth with the Tigers down 3-2.
It's good to see Del Pozo walk off after something like that. Here's to hoping he escapes from the ordeal with no lasting injury.