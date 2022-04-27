Tigers and Twins Forget How to Play Baseball, Create Hilarious Walk-Off Moment
Nearly 12,000 people came out to see the Tigers and Twins duke it out in frigid temperatures on Tuesday night in Minnesota and almost all of them went home happy and delirious thanks to one of the funniest and worst plays professional baseball has facilitated in decades. You may be concerned there's some hyperbole there but as a long-suffering Detroit fan who was watching live as all manner of chaos erupted, I can assure you the vibe was very surreal.
Down 4-3 with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth inning, Miguel Sanó lined a rocket to Robbie Grossman in right field, who allowed it to tip off his glove and roll to the wall. By the time it was retrieved and relayed home, the three Twins runners had all forgotten how to play baseball and were in various stages of scrambling to or from a base. And that's the normal part of the play.
Tigers catcher Eric Haase, weighing his options while trying to make sense of the unusual predicament, ended up choosing to flip a throw over to third for some reason. A throw nowhere near its intended target. With defensive players running all over the field, there was no one within the area code to retrieve it and prevent Minnesota from winning.
To say the whole ordeal was Little League stuff would be an insult to Little League.
Not that it matters to the Twins. All wins are create equal. Even the freakish ones.