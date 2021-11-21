Tiger Woods Posts Video of Him Hitting Golf Balls
There was no guarantee Tiger Woods would ever be able to play golf again after he was involved in a serious car accident earlier this year. Thankfully, it appears the question of his ability to play golf is over. Now the question is what level can he play?
Today Woods posted a video of him on the practice range hitting an iron shot. This is the first time we've seen him swing a club since he broke his leg and suffered other serious injuries during his single-car accident in February.
A beautiful sight for golf fans everywhere.
A deliberate swing to be sure, but smooth as ever. He's clearly not going after the ball yet, and is nowhere near being ready to play in a tour event, but the fact that he's out there at all is a great sign.
Woods flipped his car in February and reportedly suffered a broken ankle and two leg fractures. As it was when he underwent back surgery a few years ago, there was no guarantee he would ever play again.
While this doesn't mean he's going to play competitive golf next year, it does mean he's working toward a return to the course. That's enough for now.