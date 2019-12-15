Tiger Woods Takes Off Hat Before Putt Drops, Give Incredible Quote at Presidents Up By Stephen Douglas | Dec 14 2019 2019 Presidents Cup - Day 4 | Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods defeated Abraham Ancer 3 & 2 in match play at the Presidents Cup. It wasn't just that the captain started the final day of golf with a win, but how he ended the match. Woods drained a nice putt to clinch, which is nice, but he made the Internet melt down in full Tiger-mania because he took his hat off before the putt actually dropped.

Hats off to the captain. ?



Tiger earns the first point of singles with a 3&2 victory over Abraham Ancer.pic.twitter.com/cgcB5jiQPG — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 15, 2019

Tiger then followed that up by giving a cold-blooded quote. Via the Golf Channel:

"At about, probably 6 feet out, the match was over," Woods said. "I might’ve gone to the hat a little early, but it was over."

The way Tiger is playing right now, he has golf fans feeling like they're back in the early 2000's. And he has the American team at the Presidents Cup thinking they could still come back and win this thing.