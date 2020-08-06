Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Casually Discussed Baseball During the PGA Championship
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 06 2020
Tiger Woods is rolling through a really good first round at the 2020 PGA Championship. He's paired with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas and without fans in attendance the group was caught chatting on mic. Before they tee'd off on the 13th hole, Rory and Tiger were discussing the outlook for Major League Baseball's 2020 season.
In the captured clip, McIlroy tells Woods that MLB is doing a good job to hang on to its season for now. Woods countered that one more outbreak on a team would end it.
Check it out:
This is the kind of access to golfers we rarely get. Unless they're directly mic'd up we generally have no idea what they discuss on the course. Obviously COVID-19 is going to be a topic for these guys as they spend the day together on a golf course. It's interesting to see how they're following what other sports are doing and how plugged in they are.
Woods is currently -3 through 16 holes, while McIlroy is at even. Jason Day is the leader in the clubhouse at -5.