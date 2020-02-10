Tiger Woods Paired With Stephen Curry and Phil Mickelson During First Days of Golf Comeback
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf this week and he’s not wasting any time going up against the biggest names in sports. First it was announced that he would be paired with Phil Mickelson in the first round of the Safeway Open. Now we know that he will play with Stephen Curry in the Safeway Open Pro-Am on Wednesday. No matter how many tournaments Tiger ends up playing during his comeback, it’s good to know that wherever he shows up, they’re going to pair him with the most interesting possible option.