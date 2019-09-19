Tiger Woods Threatens Legal Action Over Nude Photo Leaked Online [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Sep 19 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has threatened legal action against a website that may have posted a nude photo of him, according to reports by the Hollywood Reporter and TMZ. A nude image of a man was leaked Monday afternoon along with multiple images of his former girlfriend, Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn.

The image of the man shows him from the neck down. A call to the office of Woods' lawyer was not returned.

Vonn and Woods met at a charity event in 2012 and began dating in March 2013, before splitting up in May 2015. Vonn is currently dating former Los Angeles Rams coach Kenan Smith, while Woods recently claimed he was no longer dating Kristin Smith.

[UPDATE, 11:30 pm: A spokesman for Vonn gave The Big Lead this statement. "It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos. Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."]

Some highlights from Vonn's Instagram account are below.