Tiger Woods on Kobe Bryant: 'It's A Shocker To Everyone'
By William Pitts | Jan 26 2020
The untimely passing of Kobe Bryant along with eight others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, has rocked the sports world. This extended to the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, 140 miles away from the crash site.
The news of Bryant's death swept through the gallery at Torrey Pines, and eventually reached Tiger Woods, who learned the news from his caddie, Joe LaCava, while on the 18th hole.
"I didn't understand why the people in the gallery were saying 'do it for Mamba'. But now I understand," Woods said, referring to Bryant's nickname. "It's a shocker to everyone."
Tiger has been a long-time fan of the Lakers, and his rise in golf coincided with Bryant's own rise through basketball. After Bryant retired in 2016, Woods thanked him on social media.
Update: CBS actually captured the moment that Tiger's caddie told him the news.