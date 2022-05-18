Tiger Woods Made Jordan Spieth Feel Bad About Missing Masters Cut
The PGA Championship will commence on Thursday and most viewers are once again excited to see Tiger Woods back on the links after his improbable return at the Masters this year. Woods didn't do much at Augusta but stuck around for the whole weekend after making the cut. It was a remarkable accomplishment given it was his first professional outing after the severe car crash that forced him to miss more than a year of golf.
Jordan Spieth's struggles continued at that same Masters as the former champ missed the cut himself. Spieth spoke to reporters ahead of this weekend's event and said watching Tiger make the cut with a bad leg made him feel bad, so he's extra motivated to shine at the PGA Championship.
That'll definitely do it. Even better, Spieth will be teeing off tomorrow morning alongside Woods and Rory McIlroy. Spieth's motivation will be right there, hitting shots in front of his eyes.
We'll see if it works.