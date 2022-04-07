Tiger Woods Is Back and Flirting With Holes-in-One
Tiger Woods announced his intention to not just play, but compete at the Masters by draining a putt to save par on No. 1 and holding steady until he could step onto the tee box at No. 6 and knock one within kicking distance of the pin. The majestic shot briefly looked like it could be an ace before falling just shy of perfection.
Though he looks somewhat ginger and though he's playing somewhat conservative, Woods finds himself tied for third place. Even if it goes sideways from here, it's been a remarkable accomplishment to even make it thus far.
Pace yourselves, people. This could be an epic weekend.