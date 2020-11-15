VIDEO: Watch Tiger Woods Hit Ball Into Water Three Times on 12th Hole at Augusta UPDATE
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 15, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
What a difference a year makes. Well, it's been more than a year since Tiger Woods used some incredible fortune on the 12th hole at Augusta National to propel him to the title in 2019, but you get the point. Tiger got lucky on one hold one year and the next he completely imploded.
On the famed Par-3 known as Golden Bell, Tiger Woods hit three balls into Ray's Creek and shot a 7-over par 10 on the 12th hole during Sunday's final round of the Masters this year. It was painful to watch as it unfolded, with Woods chunking his first two into the water and then skulling his third from an awkward lie in the bunker. Why not watch this train wreck again without commercial interruption.
Saying a prayer for Tiger on the elbow of Amen Corner is so fitting.
Last year, Tiger made par during the final round of the Masters while most of his competition hit shots into the creek that flows in front of the short par-3. That proved to be critical as Woods won his fifth Masters title by a stroke over Brooks Koepka, who was one of those unfortunate souls who dunked one on 12. This year it was Tiger's turn, though he was completely out of contention at the time.
UPDATE: Tiger went on to birdie five of his last six holes, including four straight to finish, and ended the tournament at -1. What a comeback!