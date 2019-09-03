Tiger Woods Fired Up And Fist-Pumping For Rafael Nadal At US Open By Stephen Douglas | Sep 02 2019

Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s draw at the US Open on Monday night. Nadal defeated Marin Cilic (6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2) in front of a star-studded crowd that included his good Nike buddy, Tiger Woods. Tiger was really fired up for Nadal. So much so that he broke out the #TigerWoodsFistPump on multiple occasions.

What a year it’s been for Tiger Woods and his patented celebration. First the Masters, now he got tickets to the US Open to watch his favorite player and he won!?

Tiger sat with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, and children. (The fist pump looks like it might run in the family.) The match ended on a ridiculous around the net winner by Nadal and Tiger went to the fist pump well one more time.

Rafa fires a winner *around* the net and Tiger is jacked. Rafa moves on pic.twitter.com/wV2VQc1Ol8 — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 3, 2019

After the match, Nadal was asked about his biggest fan.