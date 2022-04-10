Tiger Woods Swore, Had to Play a Shot Left-Handed, Still Got a Par on 13 at the Masters
By Stephen Douglas
Tiger Woods' 2022 Masters started strong, but has gotten progressively worse throughout the weekend. Woods was able to save par on the 13th hole after landing a shot so close to the flowers that he had to turn around and swing lefty.
This appears to have been his reaction to landing it somewhere he was going to need to turn his club upside down to take his next shot. Still, par isn't bad considering the circumstances.
On the round Tiger was +3 heading to the 14th. He was also +10 for the tournament, a few shots ahead of the golfers with the worst scores who made the cut. Hey, 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott finished the tournament +14. Things could be worse for Tiger.