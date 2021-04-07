Tiger Woods Was Traveling 75 Miles Per Hour When His Car Struck a Tree
Police say that excessive speed was cause of Tiger Woods' accident. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs finally revealed the cause at a press conference on Wednesday. According to police, Woods' SUV was traveling between 84 and 87 miles per hour when it hit the median and still going 75 MPH when it crashed into a tree.
Responders had to use the jaws of life to extract him from the vehicle. If it wasn't a miracle that Woods survived this accident before, it clearly is now knowing those details. He was driving in a 45 MPH zone that morning so in addition to surviving, he's extremely lucky no other vehicles were involved.
Woods suffered multiple broken bones in his legs that required surgery. He spent weeks at the hospital before going home on March 16th.