Tiger Woods and Jim Nantz Will Call the 2019 Masters Rebroadcast on Sunday Afternoon
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 12 2020
With the 2020 Masters tentatively moved to November, CBS and other broadcasters have been replaying classic Masters rounds this weekend. On Easter Sunday, they will show the final round of the 2019 Masters, where Tiger Woods rose from the dead and won his first major since 2007. Woods will join Jim Nantz for the rebroadcast in interviews recorded over Zoom earlier this week. Via the New York Post:
“Phil and Tiger do play-by-play and color throughout the broadcast, and both of them were just exceptional,’’ Nantz told The Post by phone from his home in Pebble Beach. “It’s authentic. To have Phil’s voice on his win and Tiger with great detail of his win — it’s going to feel different than the experience from the first time people watched it. I can’t wait to watch it.’’
Phil Mickelson joined Nantz on Saturday during the rebroadcast of his 2004 Masters win.
One nice thing about the Masters delay is that we get a few extra months of Tiger Woods: Defending Masters Champion. Who knows how long it would have taken for Tiger to do something like this under normal circumstances. Instead, we get a full weekend of Tiger celebrating and reliving his win and then he gets to do it all again when the actual tournament returns.