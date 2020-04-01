You Can Bet on the Cast of a Future Tiger King Movie
By Kyle Koster | Apr 01 2020
People are wagering on way more wild things than potential casting choices for as-yet-to-be-even-conceived future movies, so it's really not all that strange to have odds on whatever Tiger King project makes it to the filming stage hit the ol' mailbox.
Here they are, courtesy of BetOnline:
Who will be cast as Carole Baskin?
Wendi McLendon-Covey 1/1
Allison Janney 3/1
Kristen Wiig 3/1
Jennifer Coolidge 5/1
Laura Dern 6/1
Who will be cast as Doc Antle?
Will Ferrell 3/2
Jim Gaffigan 3/1
Matt Damon 3/1
Tim Robbins 3/1
Louis C.K. 5/1
Who will be cast as Joe Exotic?
Kevin Bacon 3/2
Edward Norton 5/2
Billy Bob Thornton 3/1
David Spade 4/1
Ben Stiller 5/1
Who will be cast as John Finlay?
Leonardo DiCaprio 2/1
Shia LaBeouf 5/2
Tom Hardy 3/1
Anthony Cavalero 7/2
Channing Tatum 7/2
Who will be cast as Travis Maldonado?
Rami Malek 3/2
James Franco 2/1
Michael Cera 5/2
Jesse Eisenberg 5/1
Pete Davidson 7/1
Now, some of these are patently absurd. Louis C.K. is going to continue to have trouble finding work, no matter how insane the source material may be. Also, call me a cynic, but I really do not believe any director would be able to assemble more than one or two of the top-tier talents here to tell the story of Tiger King again.
That said, Wendi McLendon-Covey is such a slam-dunk for Carole Baskin. A responsible person could not bet against that happening. If it were up to me -- and it is decidedly not -- I'd go with:
Scott William Winters as Doc Antle
Dax Shepard as Joe Exotic
Rob Corddry as John Finlay
Tyler Posey as Travis Maldonado