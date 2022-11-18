Roundup: Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Tour Ticket Sales; Mass Exodus at Twitter; Aaron Judge Wins AL MVP
Oh no, what if Stephen A. Smith gets canceled next ... Tom Brady's charitable giving includes to his own for-profit companies ... Sean Hannity is trotting out a classic ... Steven Ginsberg named editor of The Athletic ... Anyone mad at TicketMaster over Taylor Swift tickets needs to take a good, hard look at their life ... Ukrainians are enduring power outages ... Twitter hit with mass resignations ... Nancy Pelosi stepping down as House Democratic leader ... The most damning details in the new FTX report ... "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" tops $400 million at box office ... Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift tour ticket sales ... Aaron Judge wins AL MVP ... Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP ... Browns-Bills game moved to Detroit ... Qatar requests beer ban at World Cup stadiums ... Titans beat Packers at Lambeau Field ...
Ramy Youssef faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The Daily Show examines why we celebrate Black Friday.
This feels painfully accurate.
Foo Fighters -- "The Pretender"