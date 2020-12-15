Thuggish Gang of Lambs, Sheep and Goat Get Tough With People on the Streets of Turkey
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 15, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
This video comes from Nevşehir, Turkey, where a goat, a sheep and three lambs are terrorizing people on the streets. It is top-notch internet content that hearkens back to happier days of the Arizona llama escape of 2015. While those llamas just wanted their freedom, this goat, sheep and small group of lambs are on the offensive.
The city's official Twitter account posted the video and then a follow-up picture showing negotiations between a human and an animal. Hopefully, tensions will be eased, the livestock will return to their home and the streets of Turkey will again be safe from such furry confrontations.