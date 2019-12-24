Throwback Video: Frank Caliendo's Night Before Christmas As Schefter/Berman/Mel/Stephen A. By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 24 2019 Frank Caliendo does Night Before Christmas on Mike & Mike

ESPN has a pretty solid YouTube channel devoted to its 40 years of archives, and today they re-released a 2014 Frank Caliendo appearance on Mike & Mike where he did a version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas in the voices of Mel Kiper Jr., Adam Schefter, Mike Ditka, Stephen A. Smith, Jon Gruden, Bill Walton, Bob Ley, Ron Jaworski:

Admittedly, these Caliendo impressions eventually started to grow a little stale to me, but now that he's around less and there's been some distance they're great again. Some of the tics he nails are pretty unbelievable.