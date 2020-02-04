Three Trade Destinations for Robert Covington
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves are safely out of the Western Conference playoffs heading into the All-Star break. One of their more attractive trade chips as they look to build for the future is Robert Covington. Plenty of playoff teams would be happy to land the three-and-D wingman. Here are three Western Conference contenders who might do just that.
Houston Rockets
If the Timberwolves are looking for an affordable center to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns, then the Rockets are their trade partner. Covington would give Houston another defensive swingman who shoots the three, which is all Daryl Morey ever really wanted in life.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas is right there with Houston fighting for position in the Western Conference. Covington would do everything for Dallas that he would do for their in-state rival, except he could play a bigger role for Dallas.
Denver Nuggets
Covington could play an even bigger role in Denver where he could give them their best chance against Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James and other large otherworldly ball-handling wing players. It's still not much of a chance, but it would round out the Nuggets defensively and give them a reliable three-point shooter to work around Nikola Jokic.