Three Reasons the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl LIV
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 20 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. In order to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, they'll need to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Here are three reasons the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIV.
Patrick Mahomes
Arguably the best football player alive. He's an NFL MVP. He had a "down" year this season which consisted of 26 touchdown passes, five interceptions and more than 4,000 yards passing. In the postseason, he's averaging 313 yards and four passing touchdowns a game, plus another 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. When the Chiefs played the 49ers in 2018, Mahomes had 314 yards and three touchdown passes.
We have no reason to trust Jimmy Garoppolo
The Chiefs' defense was much improved late in the season. Garoppolo tied with Sam Darnold and Ryan Fitzpatrick with 13 interceptions during the regular season. In the Niners' divisional round win over the Vikings, Garoppolo threw the ball 19 times and threw one interception. In the NFC Championship, Garoppolo threw the ball eight times. That's it. It's not that Kyle Shanahan doesn't trust him, it's that the quarterback just hasn't needed him to do anything. He may be ready to get into a shootout with Mahomes, but we haven't seen that yet.
Slow starts
You ever notice how the Super Bowl always seems to start slow? Teams are nervous. Adrenaline is high, but they haven't played in two weeks so they're a bit rusty. The Chiefs have fallen behind 24-0 and 10-0 in their two playoff games. The 49ers have never trailed. If the Chiefs get out to a good start, the Niners will face adversity for the first time in a game that matters. If the Chiefs fall behind early, that's just how things work.