Thoughts on ESPN's New Sunday Night Baseball Booth and The New York Times Buying The Athletic
Sports media news has been flying in at an alarming rate over the past few days, dictating a Friday podcast. Why ESPN got it right in retooling the Sunday Night Baseball booth and spinning off an alternate broadcast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay. Plus, after much speculation, The New York Times will pay $550 for The Athletic. What does this mean for sports journalism and can such a model be replicated?