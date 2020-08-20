Thom Brennaman Removed From FOX Sports NFL Broadcasts After Homophobic Slur
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 20 2020
Thom Brennaman has been a fixture at FOX Sports for more than 25 years but that association appears to be ending. After he uttered a homophobic slur on air before a Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday we all suspected Brennaman's career might be over. The first steps in that direction happened today.
FOX Sports has issued a statement concerning Brennaman's comments and has decided to remove him from its NFL broadcasts moving forward. The text of the statement is below:
FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom’s remarks during Wednesday’s telecast. The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports. As it relates to Brennaman's FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.
Brennaman was removed from the Reds broadcast midway through Wednesday night's game after issuing an apology during the contest. The Reds announced he was suspended shortly after the game:
In less than 24 hours he's been suspended by the Reds and now removed from FOX's NFL slate. I think it's safe to think we won't be seeing him in a broadcast booth for a long time.