This Supercut of Sean McVay Ending Press Conferences is Mesmerizing

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 18 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams walks on to the field for the game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Sean McVay is a young, exciting football coach who is also extremely talkative. The Los Angeles Rams' leader actually says things in his press conferences and can unleash a lot of knowledge. He also finishes them in almost the exact same way every time.

On Friday Cameron DaSilva from Rams Wire posted a supercut of McVay ending his press conferences. There are three elements almost always in play: he thanks the assembled media, taps the podium and slides off in one direction or the other. It's amazing.

Check this out:

It's almost always, "Alright, thanks guys" but he mixes in, "OK, thanks guys" here and there, probably for effect. I mean, he has to see if they're actually paying attention, right?

I'll be honest, it's a really slow Friday and I was digging for things to write. I had no idea I was going to come across this gem. It's a video I didn't know I needed to see.