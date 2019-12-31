This Post Will Be Updated With Additional Belk Bowl Fights When They Happen By Kyle Koster | Dec 31 2019 Virginia Tech v Virginia | Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The Belk Bowl has yet to kick off but when it does, things promise to get at least a bit out of hand. Kentucky and Virginia Tech have been at each other's throats all week. They've already traded obscenities at a NASCAR track and got the juices flowing.

Now they've scuffled on the field during warmups, with Kentucky quarterback-receiver Lynn Bowden once again at the center of things.

ESPN’s video of the Kentucky/Virginia Tech scuffle featuring Lynn Bowden pic.twitter.com/xgxOp8YLYo — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 31, 2019

Now, if you're thinking 'hey that's not so bad,' consider there may have been an undocumented roundhouse punch.

Eyewitness tells me a Tech player threw a roundhouse punch at a Ky assistant coach but missed. Was pulled away by a Tech assistant — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) December 31, 2019

Roundhouse! It's the Peter Griffin Bowl. Belk is the sponsor in name only.

So, yeah, there will be dust-ups. There will be donnybrooks. Could be a row or two. Possibly a fracas or even melee. We'll update accordingly.

Going to be fun.