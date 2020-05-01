This is the Most Colin Cowherd Segment One Could Ever Hope to See
By Kyle Koster | May 01 2020
Colin Cowherd is the most skilled solo radio operator operating right now and it's not all that close. Even those who don't particularly care for his brand of show should begrudgingly accept that. And he definitely has a brand.
This is it in its purest distillation. Imagining NFL quarterbacks if they played in cities based on their personality traits. It's on the short list for segment ideas I would have imagined if tasked with coming up with the Most Colin Cowherd of segments.
And you know? It's pretty good and accurate, so credit where it's due.
Check back in here in a few weeks when the content gets really dry and we offer our own matches. Not too proud to leave the door open for that to happen.