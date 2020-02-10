This Is How the Philadelphia Flyers' Ice Gets Torn Up at the Wells Fargo Center
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Philadelphia Flyers’ season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss to the Rangers. If you’ve ever pondered what exactly happens to the ice in arenas when hockey is over, wonder no longer — the process doesn’t really appear to be that scientific or graceful. They just take a couple snowplows to it, go in all sorts of directions, and move on with their lives.
[HT 700 Level]