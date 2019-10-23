This Exchange Between Peter King and Chris Russo Made Me Smile By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 23 2019 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

If you listen to sports talk radio for absurd proportions of your life, one positive byproduct is stumbling upon various moments that really make you smile. One of those happened for me yesterday.

Peter King appeared for his weekly spot on Chris Russo's SiriusXM show as Dog was live in Houston before Game 1 of the World Series. King marveled how rare it is that the four starting pitchers of Games 1 and 2 -- Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg -- could all very well be in the Hall of Fame one day. You know what was going to happen next. Off the top of his head, Russo comes up with a couple examples from the 1960s:

Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Whitey Ford, etc. I would've bet thousands of dollars that he was about to come through with these examples.