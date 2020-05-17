This Big Ten Football Zoom Meeting is the Peak of TikTok Sports Comedy
By Stephen Douglas | May 17 2020
America has been told to get back to work. In order for that to responsibly happen, there needs to be a lot of planning, which means meetings. Especially over the Internet. So it is not outrageous to imagine representatives from each Big Ten school getting together for a Zoom meeting to discuss the possibilities of returning to the field this Fall.
That's exactly what Annie Agar did. A reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Agar is deeply embedded in B1G country doing sports for WoodTV 8 and working as a sideline reporter for the Pistons' G League team, the Grand Rapids Drive. What she did here, with impressions of every Big 10 school in just 88 total seconds, qualifies as one of the best original sports comedy programs of all-time.
Poor Rutgers.