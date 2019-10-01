This 1980s Cris Collinsworth Taco Commercial Harkens Back to a Bygone Era By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 01 2019

The indispensable BackAftaThis Twitter account took a break from Mike Francesa clips to reveal a 1980s Cris Collinsworth spot for taco meat that would never make it past the filters in 2019 (and if it did, it would get pulled faster than you can say cultural appropriation):

Since this #Bengals game sucks, I thought you might enjoy this 1989 commercial featuring Cris Collinsworth selling taco meat. pic.twitter.com/8cLoCEKk9c — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 1, 2019

Not sure if I am wired differently than everyone else or not, but almost any time I see a food commercial I immediately want what they're selling. This is even true for chains that I know I don't like as much as others. They have a hold on me. Yada yada yada 30 years later I'm in the mood for some beef tacos.