Things Are Pretty Bad Right Now, But At Least We Got to See Jason Varitek's Strike Three Call
By Kyle Koster | Jul 09 2020
Major League Baseball continues its slow march back to action with teams playing intrasquad games to sharpen their skills. Depending on the moment, they are either intense or akin to the beer league you'd walk by occupying a local park on a Sunday morning. Watch long enough and you'll see something unusual, like former Red Sox great Jason Varitek donning an umpire's mask to work the dish today at Fenway.
The stalwart backstop still has passion for the action, as evidenced by his ring-up of J.D. Martinez, who took strike three right down the middle.
Now, there are two types of people in this world. Those who practice their punchout mechanics in case a moment ever materializes -- and liars.
Martinez would go on to fan again without taking the bat off his shoulders. Varitek took it much easier on him with a more muted call -- like a Bizarro Frank Drebin.