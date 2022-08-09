There's Nothing Like Being Part of a Pitching Staff, Except Maybe a Great Playoff Chase
The mainstream media continues to refuse to cover the International Baseball League of West Michigan, so we will once again fill that void. Thoughts on Week 13, which was jam-packed with top teams facing each other and exciting games. With only four more regular-season contests to play, the playoff picture is crowded at the top and liable to shift dramatically. Are the Mariners built to win the East? Can the Padres catch the Cubs? Which team might get hot and earn an unexpected bye? Plus some corny takes on the joy of watching a game from the bench.