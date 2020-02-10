There's Already a Depressing Song About Johnny Manziel and the Cleveland Browns
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Thanks to the sage advice of a homeless man, the Cleveland Browns selected Johnny Manziel with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft and made him the future of the franchise. At least one Cleveland fan had already considered the possibility of the Browns landing Johnny Football, so he wrote a song about it. (It is no Build Me Up, Stanley Cup…) Of course, being Cleveland, don’t expect a happy song about winning Super Bowls. In fact, by the end of this tune, Manziel’s career is over following a loss to the Steelers where he turned the ball over five times and suffered a concussion. It’s good to temper your expectations I guess.
RELATED: Blake Bortles’ Girlfriend Appears Genuinely Psyched They’re Headed to Jacksonville
RELATED: Johnny Manziel Is Drinking Water, Not Beer; He Looks Kinda Nervous
RELATED: Brett Favre Getting Drafted Is Possibly The Most “1991” Photo of All Time