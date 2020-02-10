There is a San Antonio Spurs' Edition of "This is How We Do It" From 1995
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Why did this show up on YouTube on May 5, 2014? I don’t know and I don’t care. All that matters is that we have this now. Montell Jordan released “This is How We Do It” as a single on February 6, 1995. At some point between then and the end of San Antonio’s season in the Western Conference Finals against the eventual champion Houston Rockets, a fan or radio station made this “parody”describing the 1994-1995 Spurs. It sounds like Montell Jordan is the one singing, but I can’t find any mention of him actually being involved. In an interview last year Jordan mentioned the song was played at Spurs games, but didn’t say anything about recording this version. If anyone has any more information about this recording, please share it with us.
[via @RobMahoney]