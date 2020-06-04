There Are People Chanting 'F Drew Brees' in New Orleans
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 03 2020
Drew Brees picked a bad time to tell Yahoo! Finance that he didn't want players kneeling during the National Anthem. A snippet of his interview went viral on Wednesday afternoon and by Wednesday night people were chanting "F--k Drew Brees" in the streets of New Orleans. The video is obviously NSFW.
Brees has played 14 seasons in New Orleans and brought the city a Super Bowl championship in 2010. Up until a few hours ago, he was set to retire as a legend whenever he chose to walk away from football. Now it seems his popularity is taking a serious hit and he is going to have to do something drastic to win back some - maybe many - Saints fans.