Daytime Talk Shows Are Rapidly Ditching Their Studio Audiences
By Kyle Koster | Mar 11 2020
The View and Live With Kelly and Ryan took place today in front of an empty studio audience as Walt Disney Television decided to take precautions aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus. The Tamron Hall Show will also play out to unfilled seats.
Whoopi Goldberg addressed the bizarre atmosphere at the top of the show as the cameras panned to a room full of empty seats.
The move comes after Rachael Ray and Wendy Williams made the same choice earlier in the week on their eponymous programs. USA Today reports Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have begun filming without audiences.
This is obviously extremely trivial in the big picture but a reminder that the trickle-down of new normals may still be very nascent stage.