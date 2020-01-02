The Urban Meyer Browns Rumors Begin By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 02 2020 Urban Meyer | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Browns are interviewing nearly everyone on the planet for their vacant head coaching position, and it was only a matter of time before we heard about Urban Meyer entering the orbit of people under consideration. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reports there is "strong interest":

I’m hearing that the #Browns have strong interest in former #OhioState head coach Urban Meyer, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

This isn't that wild of an idea. Meyer was born and raised in Ohio. He had tremendous success coaching Ohio State. With John Dorsey out of the picture as GM, maybe this would be a circumstance where Meyer could come in tandem with someone he trusts in the personnel department. If Meyer won with the Browns, it would be a monumental achievement given their decades of haplessness.

The cautionary sign for Meyer is obviously Jimmy Haslam. He deletes coaches and general managers like a fraternity pledge barreling through Keystone Lights, and has shown no indication as Browns owner that he can identify a cohesive football brain trust and commit to it.