The Today Show Aired Footage of Vince Young Jerrod Johnson While Interviewing Michael Vick
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Michael Vick was on The Today Show this morning to promote his book, “Finally Free.” While the interview was ongoing, the B-roll footage showed a quarterback throwing passes at Eagles camp. Of course, that quarterback was throwing passes right handed, and wearing Number 8. All Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks apparently look the same! The QB shown on the Today Show? Jerrod Johnson, formerly of Texas A&M. I’m sure it will be Mike Kafka who accidentally gets put into Michael Vick highlights.
I get it, I’m tall and think all short people look the same, so I’ll probably pull footage of Chase Daniel for my upcoming Saints preview and call it a day. [h/t: Crossing Broad]