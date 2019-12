The Texas Rangers' New Stadium Caught On Fire [UPDATE] By Kyle Koster | Dec 14 2019

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof Globe Life Field this afternoon. The new home of the Texas Rangers is slated to open next year. Eyewitnesses report a serious response from local fire departments.

This is coming from the new Rangers ballpark right now. pic.twitter.com/iKxDlCitQa — Anthony Andro (@aandro) December 14, 2019

This photo comes from a reader - there appears to be a fire at the new @Rangers ballpark in Arlington that’s currently under construction. Fire dept on scene. Waiting for comment from the club. pic.twitter.com/KMJiGc3W9b — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) December 14, 2019

Texas Rangers Stadium Fire pic.twitter.com/XdhGZCVQDd — Humberto Olascoaga (@BertoFTW83) December 14, 2019

#BREAKING Thick smoke coming from Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ new ball park under construction. Arlington firefighters on scene and more responding. We are headed there. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/2ymaBgQvTH — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) December 14, 2019

A fire is burning at Globe Life Field. Photo from @dianaandro. pic.twitter.com/LT9SCeZ8cp — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilson_FWST) December 14, 2019

Details are sparse right now, but hopefully crews can get the situation under control before too much damage is done.

UPDATE: The fire has now been contained, according to FOX KDFW.