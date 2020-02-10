The St. Louis Rams Select Greg Robinson with the 2nd Overall Pick
St. Louis stays put with the 2nd overall pick, taking offensive tackle Greg Robinson of Auburn at 2nd overall, with the pick that came from Washington in the RG3 trade. Sam Bradford, it appears, will get another season with the Rams, though they still have their own pick later. The Rams made this pick a year after trading for Jake Long, former top pick of the Miami Dolphins.
Robinson is 7th offensive tackle taken with the 2nd overall pick in the last thirty years, joining Luke Joeckel, Jason Smith, Robert Gallery, Leonard Davis, Tony Boselli, and Tony Mandarich. The next time someone tells you offensive linemen are safer at the top of the draft, slap them.