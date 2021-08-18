The San Diego Padres Lost to a Pitcher With Diarrhea
The San Diego Padres are having a tough season. They currently sit in third place in the NL West and based on the way certain fans are acting, you would think they are the most disappointing group of underachievers ever assembled. The fact that they have lost two in a row and six of their last seven games is not helping. And last night they may have reached a new low.
Yes. The Padres were shut down for the better part of last night's game by German Marquez, who was dealing with diarrhea. Marquez also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI. In fact, he played so well you have to wonder how he feels about his manager telling reporters about the diarrhea.
Maybe the worst part of all this is that the Padres actually have the fourth-best record (67-55) in the National League which doesn't mean much unless they're first or second in their own division. Talk about a crappy situation.