The Rock Announced He and His Family All Tested Positive For COVID-19
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 02 2020
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram Wednesday night to share that he, his wife Lauren and their two daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. After three rough weeks, Johnson says the family is past the illness and no longer contagious.
In his 11-plus minute video he implored his followers to stay safe, wear masks and follow protocols. The actor and former WWE star was clearly emotional as he discussed the toll it took on him and his family. He also gave advice to his followers for how to get through COVID-19 and how to avoid getting it.
Here's the video:
Stay safe folks, anyone can get this thing.