The Rock Narrated Another Stupendous LSU Hype Video
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 13 2020
One of the sole benefits from this Clemson-LSU national title game taking FOREVER to arrive is that the hype videos have been absolutely stupendous. The Big Lead is still getting search traffic from a great LSU hype video from last week, and now this one comes along narrated by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the biggest movie star in the world today:
Ed Orgeron was a coach on Miami's staff where Johnson played football from 1990-1992.
If you were on the fence about to root for tonight, how could that not have swayed you? Also, is there anything Clemson could possibly drop today that would come close to matching this?