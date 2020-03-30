VIDEO: The Rock Struggles With Who Should Be Fourth on His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 30 2020
With NFL free agency now mostly in the rear view, we are really scraping the bowl in terms of what we can talk about in sports. Nevertheless, on Instagram Live, The Rock was asked about his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore and this is a conversation I could get into even if the cupboard was full of other things to talk about. Here's The Rock:
So his ironclad spots are Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Steve Austin. Then he struggles with who should be fourth, vacillating between options like Nature Boy Buddy Rogers, The Macho Man Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, and Bruno Sammartino. As much as this is a little bit of a copout, it's also endearing (further, there are a lot of people, especially aged 40 and younger, who may consider giving The Rock himself that fourth spot).
The Rock places a really high premium on drawing power and moving the company's bottom line, which is why the three stalwarts Hogan, Flair, and Austin were undeniable for him. Who would be on your Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling?