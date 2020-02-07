The Original XFL Changed Its Rules After Delaying J-Lo's 'SNL' Hosting Debut in 2001
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 07 2020
The XFL returns this weekend after a nearly 20 year hiatus. The league will return with an ABC / FOX double-header on Saturday afternoon. During its initial run, it was broadcast on NBC. That's how it ended up preempting an episode of Saturday Night Live by 45 minutes. Within days, the league change its rules so that the local news and SNL would never run late again.
Via the New York Times:
Dick Ebersol, the president of NBC Sports, said yesterday that the network would make changes in the XFL this week to try to ensure that it would not run past the scheduled 11 p.m. ending time. Those changes will include a kickoff five minutes earlier and keeping the clock running during several segments of the game when it had previously been stopped.
How's that for taking action? For an idea of how long ago this was, Jennifer Lopez was the host and musical guest. Wonder what ever happened to her.
Since the XFL isn't a broadcast partner this time around, SNL is free to take shots at the upstart football league like they did during Weekend Update back on December 7th, 2019.
“The XFL unveiled its uniforms for the upcoming season. At the same time, they will be shipping them directly to Haiti.”
The host that night? Jennifer Lopez. Is it possible she held a grudge against the XFL for 18 years only to return to SNL and pitch a joke for Weekend Update at the league's expense? And then she went out and put on one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows ever so that people would be less excited about the XFL relaunch? Only J-Lo knows for sure.