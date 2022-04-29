The NFL Draft Broadcast Is Pure, Uncut Insanity and Perfection for Chris Paul
Reacting to the first night of the NFL Draft, which is a completely bewildering viewing experience. Why is so much stuff going on all of the time? Is any of this completely necessary? And why do we love it so much? Plus thoughts on the suddenly competent Detroit Lions, the suddenly awful Detroit Tigers, Adam Schefter's mid-graduation reporting, the next Dennis Miller, the most useless analysis after a player is picked, what type of person attends one of these things, and so much more. Then, Stephen Douglas beams in from Midstate/Upstate New York to talk about Chris Paul's perfect game, Lamar Jackson's WTF and to clown on The Batman.