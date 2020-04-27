The NFL and Its Broadcast Partners Really Did It
By Kyle Koster, Brian Giuffra | Apr 27 2020
Since there was a healthy amount of skepticism surrounding the NFL's decision to plow ahead with the previously scheduled NFL Draft on this website, it is only fair that we acknowledge that it turned out to be an okay decision and the execution was better than even the most optimistic minds envisioned. That's thanks largely in part to the league's broadcast partners, who were more than up to the task.
The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster discuss the draft with genuine admiration and suggest some elements that can be carried over into future years.
Previous TBL Scopes
First Dance With Last Dance Very Memorable
Reacting to a Very Strange NFL Draft